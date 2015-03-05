France Is Really Swinging In Air France’s Beautifully Crazy New Campaign

Synchronized swinging, beautiful young people and floral wallpaper take center stage in “France Is In The Air”–an elegant and humorous new global ad for Air France which breaks on March 8.

Conceived to convey the airline’s unique French travel experience, it’s all about highlighting a positive, caring and inspiring France that reaches out around the world, according to its creators at agency BETC.

Air France’s market is both tough and competitive where all planes look, well, pretty much alike, the agency’s executive creative director Rémi Babinet explains.

“Communications for airlines tend to show planes, smiling stewardesses and comfy seats. It all looks the same,” he says. “We wanted to make people feel Air France’s unique spirit.”

The airline is “a flying embassy of the art de vivre that France stands for”, Babinet claims. And it’s not just about history or heritage.





“France has never been more creative and innovative in all kind of areas, be it fashion, music, dance, architecture or gastronomy,” he adds. “We are proud of this French touch and that’s what this film is about: that traveling on board Air France planes is about experiencing the French pleasures in life.”

Inspiration for the film’s distinctive look, style and feel came from an eclectic array of sources, including Jean Honoré Fragonard’s painting Les Hasards Heureux de l’Escarpolette (in English: The Swing) and the 1967 French musical Les Demoiselles de Rochefort (The Young Girls of Rochefort) as well as the work of US light and space artist James Turrell.