Bjork’s New Album Cover Is, Uh, Just Look For Yourself

Bjork is a singular artist in a world where singular artists get imitated frequently. When the Icelandic singer/actress wore her iconic swan dress to the Academy Awards in 2001, it was the bold move of an iconoclast without peer in the world of pop culture–now, it’d be like a sanitized version of Lady Gaga.

Vulnicura, Physical (left) and Digital (right) album covers

But Gaga and the others who may make claim to Bjork’s sense of style and artistry are gonna have to step up their game now that she’s revealed the album art to the physical release of Vulnicura, her latest record, which was released as a surprise digital download in January. The cover image in that version of the album–a depiction of a latex-clad Bjork posing awkwardly while wearing a hooded cloak made of erect bird feathers–was striking, but relatively unremarkable for a visual stylist like the Icelandic artist. The cover image for the physical album, which hits record stores in mid-March, is bold even by Bjorkian standards: in front of a yellow-gradient background, it depicts a shining sculpture of Bjork in a full backbend, covered in some manner of purple ooze, with a giant–well, just take a look at it, and you’ll see what’s going on. Never change, Bjork!