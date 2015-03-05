5 Steps To Creating Your Most Efficient Workday Yet

We’re a culture obsessed with improvement. It’s why late-night TV is littered with infomercials for miracle diet pills and the perfect pillow.

But we spend even more time working than we do sleeping or eating. In fact, the average American will spend roughly 90,000 hours on the job, which is why our workday is such a vital part of our lives to get right. If you’ve ever fantasized about creating the ideal workday, keep reading.

The first rule of thumb is to be realistic. We are suckers for quick fixes, and we flock to them. We also are optimistic and think we can make changes easily. But significant change and habit-shifting is hard work.

Habit formation researcher Phillippa Lally and colleagues from the University College of London discovered that, on average, participants in their study learning to form a new habit of their choice succeeded within 66 days. By this time their new behaviors had become as automatic as they ever would.

While committing to the process of creating your ideal job for a little more than two months may seem daunting, these five quick hacks can help make the transition a little easier:

Write down, in great detail, what your ideal workday would look like. Ask yourself:

Where am I located?

What type of environment am I working in?

Who am I working with?

When am I working?

Once you’ve answered those questions, examine how different or similar this is to your actual day. What can you easily incorporate tomorrow that will make your workday more ideal?