Five Hidden Benefits Of Gossip

We’ve all been told that gossip is bad. Loose lips sink ships, as the World War II poster warned, yet relationship experts estimate that 65% to 80% of our daily conversations are about other people.

In his book Grooming, Gossip, and the Evolution of Language, University of Oxford professor Robin Dunbar suggests that the practice of talking about rumors and personal events in others’ lives is an important instrument of social order and bonding.

“For reasons that are not entirely clear, gossip has acquired a decidedly shady reputation,” Dunbar writes. But the term gossip didn’t originally have that meaning, he explains. It just meant the activity that a person engaged in with people they were close to.

Used as it was intended, gossip can actually have several benefits. Here are five reasons you might want to rethink the practice and use conversations about others for good:

Gossip is often considered a moral issue, but it can be used to solve problems, says Deborah Beroset, a communications expert for the leadership training company Landmark.

“Gossip can serve as an indicator of a lack of workability,” she says. “Paying attention to what’s coming out of your mouth is half the battle.”

When you feel the urge to gossip to a coworker or friend about something that is bothering you, Beroset suggests that you ask yourself, What is the complaint underneath the gossip? For example, are you angry that your boss is giving you more work when you really should be asking for help? Or are you upset that that a friend cancels plans with you when you really want to figure out how to spend more time together? Identify the underlying issue, and take it to the right person, she says.