What Email Habits We Can Learn From Hillary Clinton’s Misstep

Using a personal email address for messages that should be available, archivable, and secure is a big deal if you are the former U.S. secretary of state, but what’s the big deal about routing your work messages to your Gmail?

Hillary Clinton’s years-long use of a private email address for government business is a good example (albeit on a much bigger scale) of what we are all probably doing wrong when it comes to email security at work.

Here’s where email use gets murky:

Rule number one, says Timothy Ryan, managing director at Kroll Cyber Security and Investigation, is to take it outside of email if the discussion is sensitive. Talk in person, or, if it needs to be put in writing, send an encrypted attachment.

Email clients don’t have universal encryption, but sharing protected Word documents keeps them safe–as long as you don’t put the password in the bottom of the email. You wouldn’t lock your door and hang the key from the doorknob. Assume every message you send could be used against you by adversaries and competition or leaked to the press.

The biggest issue with using personal email accounts for business purposes–and part of the problem with Hillary’s misstep–lies in record keeping. The Federal Records Act requires government officials to preserve emails on department servers rather than sift through personal correspondence to decide what to archive and what to trash.

You might not be a government official, but your company could still need your email records for legal reasons, and you’d likely prefer they have access to messages on a company account rather than viewing every conversation you’ve ever had via your personal email.