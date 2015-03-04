Always Follows Up Viral Smash “Like A Girl” With More Girls Doing Things Like Girls

To mark International Women’s Day this Sunday, Procter & Gamble feminine care brand Always has released a follow-up to its hugely successful “Like a Girl” film.

The original spot brought to life just how demeaning the phrase “like a girl” could be and how it is routinely used as an insult. Released in June last year, the film has been viewed more than 85 million times worldwide. A TV version was aired at this year’s Super Bowl to great acclaim.

Overall, the #LikeAGirl campaign is aimed at building the self-confidence of girls going through puberty. It issues a challenge to girls to change the perception of the phrase. Always is encouraging girls to share video and images of themselves doing stuff “like a girl” to inspire others.

The follow-up film, in keeping with the “Make it Happen” theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, features lots of girls, including American Olympic hockey star Hilary Knight, all doing remarkable things #LikeAGirl.

Knight says: “Being a female athlete, I’ve always been sensitive to the phrase, “like a Girl” especially when I was growing up and was told I couldn’t play with the boys. Today, that’s exactly what I’m doing – playing hockey with some of the best male hockey players in the world.”

The 90-second online spot is entitled “Stronger Together” and was created by agency Leo Burnett’s London, Chicago and Toronto offices.