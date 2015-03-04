Bang & Olufsen’s Lavish New TV Pays Homage To The Roaring Twenties, Only $25K

To celebrate its 90th anniversary, Copenhagen-based consumer electronics company Bang & Olufsen have debuted the Love Affair Collection, a series of six of the company’s luxurious products revamped in rose gold. The precious metal represents love, the designers say in a statement, and since so many people love their music and video devices so dearly, it’s a perfect material for adorning headphones, television screens, and remote controls. The color palette is meant to capture the romantic mood of the Roaring Twenties, when engineers Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen started the company.

The designs turn everyday objects and devices into elegant, sculptural (and very expensive) decorations. Among the six products receiving the rose gold treatment are the Beoplay A9, a music system that responds to your touch and looks a bit like a sleek black satellite ringed in warm metal. The BeoVision Avant television, when turned off, could get away with hanging in a contemporary art gallery (it’s a black rectangle with a shiny rose gold accent). And at $25,695, it’s as ridiculously expensive as a lot of modern art, too! In some products, the soft rose gold clashes with the more quotidian materials used (black rubber buttons on the remote control, for example), but in most cases, it gives these usually boring objects a unique finish.

Prices range from $2,699 for the BeoPlay A9 speakers to half a year of private college tuition ($25,695) for the BeoVision Avant 85 UHD TV.