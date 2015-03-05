Mountain Dew Shreds The Utah Backcountry With Virtual Reality

Last year, Mountain Dew gave armchair skateboarders a chance to skate the streets of Las Vegas with top pros like Paul Rodriguez and Sean Malto, thanks to a live action 3D, 360-degree, binaural audio branded experience for the Oculus Rift headset.

Now the brand and digital agency Firstborn are back at it again, this time trading the sun and concrete of Sin City for the powder-covered slopes of Utah’s backcountry. Pro snowboarders Danny Davis, Scotty Lago and Jack Mitrani take viewers along on an epic day of riding.

Like its Virtual Reality Skate Experience, the snow version will be available at Dew events, like the US Open in Vail, CO this week, but will also be available in the Samsung Milk VR marketplace, where you can check it out on the Samsung Gear VR headset. The brand says it also features a first-of-its kind interactive feature called “Time Warp,” that lets you customize the Dew VR Snow experience through the ability to hit a button to jump back in the experience to see an action sequence all over again.

It may the closest you’ll ever come to pulling a perfect method on a bluebird backcountry day, without all the hassle of actually learning the trick or, y’know, facing the ever-present threat of horrific personal injury.