Delta Shows The Soul-Crushing Life Of Constant Business Travel In New Ad

Walk in to any airport in the world and you’ll see them. Business travelers. Sensibly and professionally dressed, often with just enough road weariness to let you know a two-week sales trip may not be as glamorous as it sounds. Sure you get the per diems, the air miles, and all the wee little hotel shampoos you can handle, but what about all that time shuffling from one meeting to the next, one city to another, being so close yet so far from really experiencing all these different people and places. Or maybe you’re just homesick.