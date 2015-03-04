Should The Destruction Of Ancient Monuments Be Considered A War Crime?

In the past several months, in addition to continuing an ethnic cleansing of the Assyrian populations of Iraq and Syria, ISIS has burned down Iraq’s Mosul library , which housed more than 8,000 rare old books and manuscripts; burned churches and Muslim shrines; and, most recently, destroyed ancient Mesopotamian sculptures in Iraq’s Mosul Museum, including winged bull deities from the ninth century B.C. that once guarded the Assyrian king’s palace. The vandals, who released a video of their pillaging online, claim these ancient works promote idolatry.

Over at the Wall Street Journal, art critic Eric Gibson argues that such destruction of cultural heritage should legally be considered a war crime, punishable by the International Court of Justice in The Hague. “Islamic State is waging a war on cultural heritage that makes a mockery of existing protections enshrined in law,” Gibson writes. He goes on:

The laws of war were changed after World War II in response to the genocidal impulses of the Nazis—the 1945 London Convention introduced the concept of “crimes against humanity.” Today they need to be changed again in hopes of stopping the current onslaught, or at least preventing subsequent ones.

There is nothing to be lost by adding increased protection for cultural heritage under international humanitarian law–such a revision wouldn’t diminish existing protections of human life, but would only help curb an escalating war on ancient history, Gibson argues.

How is cultural heritage protected under the current laws of war?

As of now, cultural heritage is protected by the United Nations’ 1954 Hague Convention, which prohibits “using monuments and sites for military purposes and harming or misappropriating cultural property in any way. The presence of a distinctive blue shield indicates cultural property placed under the Convention’s protection.” But a blue shield isn’t going to help stop a group whose stated purpose is bringing about the apocalypse.

How would current laws have to change to make destruction of cultural heritage a war crime?