This Power Plant In Australia Is The First Ever To Send Energy From Waves Into The Grid

Looking off the coast of Garden Island in Western Australia, all you’ll see is the ocean. But under the waves, the world’s first grid-connected power plant is pumping out enough energy for as many as 2,000 houses.

Switched on last month after a decade of development, the power plant uses buoys that bob up and down with each wave, driving an underwater pump that pushes pressurized fluid onshore to spin turbines and create electricity.

“Wave energy has significant potential to play a role in the world’s future energy mix, alongside other more established renewables like solar and wind,” says Michael Ottaviano, CEO of Carnegie Wave Energy, the company that developed the technology. “Wave has the advantage of being more consistent and predictable than, say, wind energy.”

It also takes less space. Because water is 800 times denser than air–and packed with more energy–a small wave farm can produce the same amount of power as a sprawling field of solar panels. Carnegie’s technology is unique in that it’s also fully submerged under the water. Because it doesn’t disrupt views, it can avoid some of the controversy that offshore wind farms face, like the long-suffering Cape Wind offshore wind development project in Massachusetts. It’s also better protected from storms than other wave tech.

The company claims that the technology doesn’t disrupt wildlife; in one trial along the Australian coast, researchers discovered that the wave plant actually attracted marine life, like an artificial coral reef. After the project was installed, 20 new species showed up in the area.

Soon, Carnegie’s new plant will add desalination, using wave power to produce zero emission freshwater. “Reverse osmosis is a very energy intensive process, so it’s logical to consider sustainable options to supply that energy,” Ottaviano says.

Despite the advantages of the technology, wave energy has been slow to grow compared with other renewables. Ottaviano says this is largely because it hasn’t received the same government funding.