Paperspace Is A Cheap Computer You Can Access From Any Browser

Computers are already tiny. Sometimes we even call them phones! But there’s a new product making the rounds on Product Hunt and Hacker News today called Paperspace that has an interesting spin on personal computing. Basically it’s a fully equipped PC that you can access from anywhere, as long as you have Internet access. It’s a virtual computer stored in the cloud.

You might be thinking: If I’m already on a browser, why would I need another computer? The idea is that you’ll be able to seamlessly pick up where you left off on your Excel file when you left the office. All your files—Office apps, documents, photos, etc.—are accessed via Paperweight’s servers. It’s like a computer in a computer, a virtual matryoshka doll for your productivity.

In addition to the cloud, you can also save your data on a hockey puck-shaped piece of hardware called the Paperweight, which will run you $50, that you can plug into a monitor.

It will be available in two models: a basic tier for things like web browsing, email, word processing, and a processional tier for 3D CAD, Creative Suite, and more processor-intensive stuff. Both will require a subscription.

Its success will be contingent on how fast it’s able to deliver the experience to customers. Paperspace’s website says, “For the best experience we recommend >20Mbps download speed and less than 60 ms of latency.” It’s available for pre-order now.

