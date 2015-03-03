“Community” Season Six Has An Extended Trailer, And It Doesn’t Look Like Much Has Chang’ed

Community, the weird little sitcom that somehow could, is about to begin its highly improbable sixth season. This time, having made the jump from a battered timeslot on NBC to being the jewel of Yahoo Screen’s programming offerings, it’s got a trailer worthy of its new standing. It’s actually a pretty straight knock-off of the trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron (including a Community: Age of Yahoo tag at the end), but it answers some lingering questions, like “Will the production values drop off now that it’s a glorified web series?” (doesn’t look like it) and, “Can the show survive with the study group missing yet another member?” (probably).

The trailer sets up the weekly series–sorry, House of Cards-style bingers, it’ll be a slow rollout–with most of the characters and voices intact. Jonathan Banks, as Buzz Hickey, appears to be absent, and the departure of Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley gets remarked upon early on in a way that also notes the absence of Donald Glover’s Troy, who left midway through season five. But Abed, Jeff, Annie, Britta, Chang, and the Dean are still around–as are a few new faces–and the show certainly looks like as unrestrained an example of Dan Harmon’s strange way of looking at the world as it ever was.