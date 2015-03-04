Craigslist’s “Casual Encounters” Ads, Pervily Animated

Craigslist’s red light district–the “casual encounters” section–is the subject for a series of pervy animations on a mostly NSFW new interactive website, Love Letters from Craig. The site’s creators, Amsterdam-based design studio Cartelle Interactive, call it “a romantic exploration into the perversions of modern-day digital hookups.”

The site turns digital cruising into weird net art. Over what the creators describe as “sensual porno beats,” a creepy robot who sounds a little like Arnold Schwarzenegger seduces listeners by reading the mostly unprintable ads. Animated lollipops, donuts, bananas, lipsticks, and giant severed boobs fly around as a “tasty” backdrop. “Content is not moderated and completely automated,” Cartelle Interactive explains. With posts scraped hourly from Craigslist, the site offers an even more bizarre way to troll through the already bizarre world of online personals.

Check out the greatest hits in our slide show above, then go here to be seduced by the robot.

[via It’s Nice That]