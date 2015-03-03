Iron (Mad) Man Robert Downey Jr. Wrote And Recites The Newest HTC Commercial

Okay, okay, you almost HAVE to crack an Iron Man/Mad Man joke here, right? (Guilty.) Back in 2013, Robert Downey Jr. starred in a big budget spot for HTC, trying to figure out just what those three letters stand for and launching a $1 billion campaign. The brand said the ad was created by agency 71 Worldwide in collaboration with the actor.

At this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, HTC unveiled its latest Downey Jr. spot, this time announcing the arrival of its new flagship smartphone, the One M9. There’s no Iron Man in sight, but the actor does narrate the commercial, which focuses on the emotional connections between people around the world. HTC chief marketing officer Idris Mootee told Business Insider the commercial not only features the actor’s voice, but that it was written by Downey Jr., too.

Mootee told BI, “It took just one day in the studio. Afterward he called Susan and said ‘it’s beautiful, like a poem.’ It only took three takes, 15 minutes, he loved it so much [and thinks] this is the best way to tell our story. He really believed in that and represents us.”

Perhaps, but without Downey Jr.’s face and personality front and center, it sounds an awful lot like every other emo tech utopian ad out there.

Watch the ad below (it appears from 0:05 to 1:05 of the MWC presentation video).