Meet Henri, A Box For Designing The Screenless Interfaces Of Tomorrow

Smart devices have created new problems for designers to solve, not least of which is interface: how does a gadget or appliance communicate to you when it doesn’t have a screen? That’s a problem that brand and design firm Method has been thinking a lot about lately, so much so that they created the Henri, an interactive gizmo that makes it easier for designers to explore the ambient UIs of future gadgets.

Henri is meant to function as an abstract stand-in for a connected home product like the Nest, the Philips Hue, or the Leeo Smart Alert. Two control panels of brushed steel knobs are connected to Henri, allowing designers to easily experiment with ambient interface elements without needing a ton of technical know-how: for example, what is the best pattern and color for LED lights to pulse in response to certain commands? Or what sounds should play under certain scenarios? Just by twisting these knobs, designers can create all sorts of light, sound, and halo patterns and figure it out.

“For the last 15 years, Method has mostly done screen-based design,” says Method’s Daniel Nacamuli, who led the Henri design team. “But with the rise of smart objects and the connected home, we’ve found that products increasingly need to communicate even without a screen, through things like light and sound patterns.”

What Method found was there’s no easy way to design this ambient language of softly pulsing light and sound. While a designer creating a graphical user interface for an app is perfectly comfortable loading up InDesign, creating bliking patterns for the LED on a Nest still requires a technical know-how that is out of reach for most designers.

Why do designers need a device like the Henri? When it comes to the ambient language of the way smart objects communicate their state to their users, it’s total chaos out there. There are no best practices guides or style manuals. It’s still a period of trial and error experimentation. If you think about the symbology of other products, the grammar is relatively static: when dealing with any interface dedicated to listening to music, a triangle turned on its side means “Play.”

But there’s no accepted vernacular for what the ambient light and sound signals coming out of smart objects means: if your GoPro starts blinking a red LED at you, does that mean it’s recording, or that it’s running out of battery? “It’s something designers really need to think about: what happens when you have all these connected objects in your house that all communicate with their users differently?” Nacamuli says.

A universal language for smart objects is still many years off.

And Henri only represent’s one part of Method’s efforts to generate interest in the design of ambient interfaces: the firm originally unveiled the Henri box as part of a workshop in December at San Francisco’s IxDA conference, where attendees were paired in teams and asked to program light and sound patterns on the Henri to communicate test scenarios, such as conveying how a smart door might tell a user that an annoying solicitor was walking up to the door, or how to reflect a whimsical personality for a brand through patterns of flashing lights.