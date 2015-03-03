advertisement
Why Smart Home Companies Should Think Like The Clapper

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Fast Company‘s Mark Wilson and Noah Robischon take a trip down memory lane, when garage door openers were hot new tech and you couldn’t shake the Clapper jingle out of your head. Watch to see how home tech companies can learn from ’80s automation tech, and share your thoughts at #29thfloor.

