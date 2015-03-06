Inside San Francisco’s Deaf Owned And Operated Pizzeria

Spend a few minutes inside Mozzeria , a popular San Francisco pizza restaurant, and you might notice that something seems different from all other restaurants. It’s not that Mozzeria is particularly quiet, with the din of customer chatter hovering in the background. But the servers aren’t speaking out loud. Neither, in fact, are most of the employees. Mozzeria is a deaf owned and operated restaurant–among the first in the U.S. (if not the only one).

Launched in 2011, Mozzeria is the creation of Melody and Russ Stein, a deaf couple who met at Gallaudet University, a school for the deaf and hard of hearing. Born in Hong Kong, Melody was inspired watching her parents and grandparents run successful Chinese restaurants. But her pizza shop took awhile to materialize. After transferring schools and graduating from San Francisco State University with a degree in hospitality management, Melody moved to South Dakota with Russ, a native New Yorker (and pizza lover) who had gotten a job at a nonprofit for the deaf. The Steins stayed in South Dakota for a decade.





Then, in 2006, they moved to the Bay Area, where Melody spent much of her childhood. “We wanted to open a restaurant, but it took a backseat to my husband’s career. Then, when my husband was going through a serious illness, we realized life is too short,” Stein, now Mozzeria’s head chef, told me through a sign language interpreter.

So the couple started putting together the necessary paperwork, and Melody spent a few weeks in Italy taking pizza and pasta-making classes. Soon, she bought a huge, wood-fired Stefano Ferrara oven from Naples (for the uninitiated, this is like the Mercedes of wood-fired pizza ovens).

While building the restaurant, the Steins made sure to include the local deaf community. The space is designed and built almost entirely by deaf workers, who broke up two layers of ugly tile to find the hardwood floors below, built the bar, and even created the art on the walls.

All of the basic ingredients for a pizza restaurant were in place, but actually running a restaurant for a mostly-hearing clientele–especially one that actively made an effort to hire deaf servers–took some thought.

The advent of online reservation services like OpenTable relieve a lot of the burden of taking phone reservations, but plenty of customers still ring Mozzeria up.