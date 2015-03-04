The Terrible Things Your Work Stress Is Doing To Your Health

We’re working ourselves to death–literally–and spending billions of dollars staving off poor health in the meantime.

In a working study submitted to Management Science, researchers from Harvard and Stanford–Joel Goh, Jeffrey Pfeffer, and Stefanos Zenios–looked at 10 common workplace conflict areas, from work-life balance and shift work to unemployment and lack of health coverage. A common theme: The biggest things that cause stress are also the ones that heap on the most health care costs.

The biggest are lack of insurance, a demanding job, and work-family conflict. The complete set of factors they explore:

Layoffs and unemployment: In the year after losing a job, mortality risk goes up 44% to 100%, and poor health reporting increases by 80%.

Lack of health insurance: A “significant fraction” of bankruptcies occur because of medical bills, and uninsured people put off treatment, worsening their condition

Shift work and long working hours: Hypertension, injury on the job, more mistakes, and more unhealthy habits like smoking were reported by workers pulling long or odd hours.

Job insecurity: They reported “more than two-fold increase in sickness absence” in employees of downsizing companies.