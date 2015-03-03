advertisement
Whatever You Do, Don’t Skip This Five-Second Geico Ad

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

It’s almost more a reaction now, than an actual decision. Click play on a YouTube video and our brains are programmed to automatically hit the “Skip Ad” button as soon as it appears. That’s the challenge of the preroll ad–the urge to skip is so great that most people wouldn’t even hear a marketer if they promised free pizza and beer in those few precious seconds.

A new YouTube preroll spot from Geico and The Martin Agency takes full advantage of those five seconds and makes sure there is some serious payoff for anyone who sticks around and doesn’t hit skip. We won’t spoil it for you, except to say it’s probably the biggest, furriest, most adorable preroll we’ve ever seen.

