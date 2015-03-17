What Are Pamela Love, Brit Fitzpatrick, and Jason Wilson Loving This Month?

“ Beautiful Dreamers is a wonderful, magical environment with beautiful and eclectic fashion, jew­el­ry, and home wares. I want my whole world to look like this store.” — Pamela Love Designer; Fast Company Most Creative Person

“I am really inspired by these essential oils from Muji, like Lavender or Refresh, a blend of citrus and eucalyptus.”

— Nova Covington

CEO, Goddess Garden Organics

“When people ask me about what it takes to start a company, I refer them to the documentary Sriracha because it exhibits dedication, pride, passion, joy, and creativity.”

— Iqram Magdon-Ismail

Cofounder, Venmo

“The dynamic float table by RockPaperRobot responds to the forces you apply to it without losing its functionality.”

— Kim Gordon

CEO, Depict

“You know how you always have the best ideas in the shower? AquaNotes are a way to capture those brilliant thoughts.”

— Paula Rizzo

Producer and author, Listful Thinking

“I’m trying to cut out coffee. Yogi Tea—specifically Vanilla Spice Perfect Energy—gives me the energy I need when I’ve had a late night.”

— Brit Fitzpatrick

Founder and CEO, Mentor Me

“Ghostly, an indie record label from Detroit, has one of the best selections of online goods anywhere, from band T-shirts to collab­or­ations with brands like Warby Parker”

— Ed Aten

CEO, Merchbar