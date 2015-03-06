Paranoid Android: Silent Circle Is Gunning For BlackBerry’s Remaining Customers

When I spoke with Bill Conner, the CEO of security company Silent Circle , several weeks ago, he was excited about some upcoming developments at his organization. Silent Circle makes an encrypted Android-based smartphone called the Blackphone, along with a suite of security apps. Its flagship product was dubbed “ the Android for the Paranoid ” by ArsTechnica, and now Silent Circle is gunning for BlackBerry’s remaining enterprise users with a formidable war chest. But unlike competitors Apple and Samsung, they’re a far smaller company.

At the end of February, Silent Circle announced a $50 million funding round whose details were undisclosed. The announcement coincided with the Mobile World Congress in Spain, a CES-like trade show where the global smartphone and tablet market shows off its latest wares. Part of the money went toward buying out Silent Circle’s partner Geeksphone’s share in Blackphone, and the rest was put aside toward future projects. Silent Circle’s current user base skews toward companies doing business in surveillance-loving countries like China and Russia, intelligence agency operatives, and civilians involved in custody or financial disputes who want to avoid snooping. With the new money, Silent Circle appears to be concentrating on a newer category: enterprise consumers who want encryption for large numbers of users at a time. In other words, BlackBerry’s current user base.

Last year, Silent Circle scored a separate $30 million funding round led by Ross Perot Jr. and venture capital group Cain Capital. Shortly after the funding round was announced, Conner came on board as the company’s CEO. An industry veteran who was previously in leadership roles at AT&T, Nortel, and security firm Entrust, Conner was joining an unusual company. As Fast Company reported back in 2012, Silent Circle came from a quasi-partnership between the cypherpunk and intelligence worlds; founders Phil Zimmermann and Jon Callas are best known for their work on seminal privacy platform PGP, while cofounders Mike Janke and Vic Hyder are former Navy SEALs with military intelligence backgrounds.

While the company has had a few hiccups–notably shutting its secure email service in the wake of the Edward Snowden revelations and a temporary vulnerability discovered in its texting app–Silent Circle has attracted a large user base; it claims $750 million in sales in 2014.

“Our company will still be good for consumers who are bring-your-own-device users” and need secure communications, Conner told Fast Company. “But we see uses all revolving around the enterprise in some form or fashion. We are going after users who want phones because they want to be secure in China, Russia, or other places; and C-suite executives or other business leaders looking for secure communications.”

“It’s more of an enterprise-customer than a pure-customer play,” Conner added.

Silent Circle’s new Blackphone 2 (which will have a 5.5-inch screen) is scheduled for release in late Q3/Q4 2015, and a secure tablet product is planned for 2016.