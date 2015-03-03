Looks Like Things Get Even Worse For The Clone Club In The Trailer For “Orphan Black” Season 3

BBC America’s Orphan Black somehow continues to be ignored at the Emmys despite a virtuosic performance from Tatiana Maslany portraying as many as a dozen of the series’s lead characters (although the call from LucasFilm about potentially heading one of the new Star Wars standalone films was probably some consolation to her). But awards season is long behind us, and a much better season approaches on April 18: Namely, the third season of the show itself.

The trailer for the new season of Orphan Black features tantalizing hints at just how the game has changed after the epic season two finale revealed that [spoiler] was actually a [spoiler]—and things get bad, predictably, for Helena, while the show’s dour police detective Art Bell, predictably, stares at a cup of coffee making a pouty face. The trailer keeps most of the specifics of the season’s focus hidden—except for the fact that it’s going to build off of the revelations that came out of season two’s conclusion, but Orphan Black is a show that’s more powerful in its execution than in its high-concept, anyway, so as long as Sarah’s still self-righteous and Alison’s still packing performance fleece, April 18 can’t come soon enough.