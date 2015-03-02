What Dress? Check Out This Photo Of A Baby Weasel Riding A Flying Woodpecker!

You may have heard a little something about a certain dress last week. Yeah. So. That was last week. This week is very new, but it’s already shaping up to be all about something else entirely: the above image of a baby weasel riding on the back of a flying woodpecker.

According to BuzzFeed, the incredible pic was snapped by East Londoner Martin Le-May, who “was taking a walk with his wife through the Hornchurch Country Park in east London in the hopes of her seeing a green woodpecker for the first time.” Le-May did much better than that–he managed to capture raw nature in action. Apparently the cute little weasel is trying to kill the beautiful bird. But the story has a happy ending. “The woodpecker left with its life,” Le-May said. “The weasel just disappeared into the long grass, hungry.”

There’s a metaphor in there somewhere. But for now, can we all agree that the weasel is definitely brown?