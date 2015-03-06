Modelling How Information Spreads By Word Of Mouth Is Helping Stop HIV

With so many people living in a social media bubble, it’s easy to forget that in all of our communities, most information still spreads without the help of Facebook.

That’s one reason that University of Southern California computer scientist and game theorist Milind Tambe has studied how information spreads among messy real-life social networks. His past work has included helping predict wildlife poaching threats and assisting the U.S. military to disseminate pro-American sentiments in Afghanistan.

Now he’s teamed with Los Angeles social workers to look at a very different hard-to-reach population: homeless youth, one of the most at-risk populations for HIV in the United States.

ra2studio via Shutterstock

Among the two million homeless teens and young adults in the U.S., about 11% are HIV-positive–an epidemic rate that’s 10 times higher than is found in the general population. Social work centers work to spread prevention awareness, but these are also teens who have much more immediate concerns, like housing and feeding themselves.

Even knowing how to spread information is challenging, according to Eric Rice, an assistant professor at the USC School of Social Work and co-author of the new study. Unlike most teens, homeless kids don’t stay in one place for very long and their friends are always changing. Social workers instead use “peer-led HIV prevention”–a.k.a. word-of-mouth from friends. Centers invest to educate a few homeless teens who can then spread HIV prevention awareness to their own networks.

Doing peer-led prevention well isn’t easy. “One of the sticky problems with peer-led HIV prevention programs is: Who are supposed to be the peer leaders? It matters a lot who you pick,” says Rice.

Often, social workers pick teens they think are most popular or most responsible or, simply, most willing. But that doesn’t always lead to getting the information out best: “To use high school as an example, if you’re only picking the popular kids, you’re never going to reach the nerd network. Or the Goth kids,” Rice says.