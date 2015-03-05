Why Software Maker Fog Creek Is Helping Its Competitors Hire Women

About a year ago, Liz Hall, the head of recruiting at Fog Creek Software , invited all-star JavaScript coder and founder of Girl Develop It Sara Chipps to their downtown Manhattan office for lunch. In Hall’s 10 years working to hire engineers at the prestigious software company–originator of Stack Exchange and Trello–she has struggled with how to attract and hire qualified women. Hall thought Chipps, a talented developer interested in getting more women coding, and at the time acting CTO of Flatiron Schools, might have some answers.

Liz Hall

Hall asked a simple question: Why didn’t Chipps, a brilliant engineer, ever apply to work at Fog Creek? Chipps said she didn’t think she would make it through their rigorous testing process.

At that point, Hall knew she had a complicated problem. “You are the developer we want,” Hall recalls telling Chipps, who recently left her post at Flatiron Schools to work full time on the programmable jewelry platform Jewliebots. Hall was baffled about why someone like Chipps would self-select out of working at Fog Creek. “We treat our developers amazingly; we have all those wonderful perks; you have full autonomy over your work; you’re working on interesting problems; we have private offices for developers. Why did you not give yourself that opportunity?”

Even if she could get the job, Chipps didn’t want to work in a male-dominated culture, she added. Every single one of the 30 or so full-time developers at Fog Creek and its sibling site Trello is male, numbers much worse than already very dismal industry-wide trends. (Last summer Trello spun off as its own company, but the two organizations still share a downtown Manhattan office.)

Flatiron School

The gender imbalance at Fog Creek is not by design. “Fog Creek was never that typical brogrammer atmosphere,” says Hall, who started at the company when it was just her and four other men. Hall estimates she gets one female applicant for every 100 male candidates. But she never quite got why: “It was always a safe space, it was always supportive,” she says. In addition to all the usual tech company perks, work-life balance is a priority at the company. Five of the six executives across Fog Creek and Trello have at least two young children each. Hall leaves work at 4:30 p.m. every day to pick up her kids.

“I didn’t know why we weren’t getting the candidates and I didn’t know how to solve the problem,” added a frustrated Hall. That is, until she talked to Chipps. That conversation led Fog Creek (and Trello) to its current counterintuitive solution to getting more female developers at the company: helping other startups and tech companies hire technical women.

Flatiron School

Hall realized the paths of women applying to work at Fog Creek looked a lot different than those of male candidates. The aspiring female programmers tended not to come from traditional computer science backgrounds. Many had switched careers, went to a bootcamp or Hacker School to acquire new skills, and sought junior- or entry-level positions. But Fog Creek, a relatively small enterprise, doesn’t have leveling. “We need you to join the team and have full autonomy and run,” explained Hall. Unlike a place like Etsy, which has used junior positions to train women straight out of Hacker School, Fog Creek has little room for fostering greener talent. As for more qualified women, the homogenous makeup of the tech team at Fog Creek deters them from applying. And so, the lack of women is a self-perpetuating “chicken-and-egg” problem.