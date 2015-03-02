You Won’t Guess Where SNL’s Toyota Ad Parody Is Going, But Just Know It Got People Mad

If you haven’t watched Saturday Night Live’s latest parody ad yet, a takeoff of this Toyota Camry ad from the Super Bowl, go ahead and watch it right now. It’s just right up there, hovering above these words. Go ahead and click on that play button and soak it all in. This is a spoiler-free space and we’ll wait until you get through the clip untainted by foreknowledge before discussing further.





So, that was something! Apparently, young women in the U.K. and U.S. have been inexplicably joining ISIS in recent months, a development that has puzzled many and inspired SNL to dizzying heights of lunacy. The whole time this father is taking his daughter for a Camry ad-style last ride, we know there will be a joke when they arrive at their destination. It’s safe to say that very few, if any, members of the audience guessed exactly what that would be, though. Quite a few of them were not happy.

The last time the show took on ISIS, so to speak, it was with a Shark Tank parody during the Chris Rock episode. That sketch never raised much ire, however, perhaps because it was surprisingly toothless, subject matter aside. (Also people were too busy being offended about Rock’s Boston bombing jokes in his monologue.) Getting people angry on the Internet is like shooting fish in a barrel that is entirely filled with fish and your gun has laser sighting and also it’s a magically never-empty super-shotgun. Although the new fake ISIS ad was obviously not promoting the values of ISIS, some people apparently are so scared of the militant group that they would prefer not to see it made light of at all. The ironic, unfortunate part is that being able to laugh at something is the first step toward not being scared of it.

