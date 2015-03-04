Antibiotic Resistance Could Kill Us All: Here’s How To Stop It

Antibiotics have saved countless lives in the last 80 years, but they’re not as effective as they once were. We use too many of them, and so bacteria are developing resistance more quickly than we can come up with new drugs. The result is a growing spate of untreatable infections. In the U.S. alone, 23,000 people die from “superbugs” each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The graphic here shows antibiotic development and resistance over time. The drugs are on the top, starting with penicillin in the 1940s. The bacteria are on the side, with the size of bubbles indicating growing resistance. The timeline was put together by the Information is Beautiful design group and is based on data from the CDC, the World Health Organization, and the Center for Disease Dynamics.





You’ll see that there’s a big hole in the bottom right-hand corner–“the development gap”–which indicates how little antibiotic development we’ve seen in the last 20 years. The problem isn’t just that we use too many drugs. It’s that there’s little pharmaceutical industry interest in the area.

“Antibiotics are less lucrative than other kinds of drugs,” says Allan Coukell, an antibiotics expert at the Pew Charitable Trusts. “They’ve historically been cheap and a new antibiotic is often competing against something that’s been around a long time and is off-patent.”

That reduces financial incentives for companies, especially as new drugs are normally held in reserve for when the current treatments don’t work, rather than used right away. In the last decade, a string of major companies have left the antibiotic space. Just recently, AstraZeneca announced it was spinning off its research unit because of the low margins on offer.

Coukell says more needs to be done to carry promising treatments from academic to commercial research. Pew advocates “impact” type public-private investments, where financial returns may be relatively low. Others have called for public prizes worth billions of dollars to spur interest.

Pew is pushing Congress and the F.D.A. to make development more attractive. In 2012, it lobbied Congress to pass the GAIN Act, which lengthened the patent periods for new drugs. Coukell is now trying to persuade legislators to take up the PATH Act, which would speed approval for “limited patient populations” who are resistant to current treatments.