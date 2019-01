A Different Way To Solve Persistent Business Problems

There’s something special about Gandhi’s quote, “Be the change you want to see in the world.” It makes me happy every time I read it.

What it implies for me, is that if you change yourself, and only yourself, you have the best chance of changing things around you too. This is a very non-violent and conflict-free approach.

I believe this also extends to organizations as much as individuals. It’s something we try to apply at Buffer.

One of Buffer’s core values, taken from Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People is: “Never condemn, never complain, never criticize.”

I’ve found that this is only possibly if the only thing you ever try to change is yourself.

An awesome quote from Paul Graham reads:

“Startups don’t win by attacking. They win by transcending.”

The list of startups that have changed something by transcending is almost 100% of all successful startups: