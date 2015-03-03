Your 1-Minute New Music Roundup, Featuring Carly Rae Jepsen’s New Earworm, And The Mumfords

Get caught up on the new music from this past week and find out what’s coming for the week ahead in just one minute. Of course, if you dig in and give each song a listen it’ll take you a lot longer, but you’ll be glad that you did.

In an effort to avoid being labeled a one hit (albeit one big-ass hit) wonder, “Call Me Maybe,” singer Carley Rae Jepsen is at least giving herself a fighting chance with her new single, “I Really Like You.” Does this remind anyone else of Mandy Moore’s song, “Crush”?

Mumford And Sons are back. Instead of bringing their banjos and acoustic guitars, however, they’re bringing their electric instruments. The new album Wilder Mind comes out May 4. The band released a 21-second teaser video, and then the album’s artwork and track listing accidentally leaked via iTunes–details that were later confirmed by the band.

Kanye West not only showed off the cover art for his new album So Help Me God, he also released the new single “All Day.”





If you weren’t excited about the new album from Alabama Shakes, maybe their stellar performance of the new song “Gimme All Your Love” on SNL will change your mind. Seriously, this should give you at least a few chills and leave you looking for the play button for a second viewing.

Have you been waiting for another album from My Morning Jacket? The band just announced The Waterfall will be out May 4th and are sharing a new song as well.

