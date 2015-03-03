Rotate This Travelers’ Clock To Switch Time Zones Effortlessly

If you’re a frequent traveler who has an analog time piece fetish, this clock by Korean design studio Elevenplus will be your new best friend. The cylindrical World Clock can ingeniously show what time it is in all 24 different time zones by simply rotating its cylindrical frame, and keeps ticking while you’re zone hopping so there’s never a pesky gap (you wouldn’t want to cause a rip in the space-time continuum!).
The compact design is small enough to toss in your carry-on, but still looks sleek on any bedside table. Pick one up for yourself (or a jet setting friend) for $50 from Leibal, and never worry about asking the time in a foreign land again.
[via City Lab]