How You Can Get Your Best Employees To Stay

You might think your employees are happy, but a 2015 survey done by recruiting software provider Jobvite found that almost half of all employees–including the satisfied ones–are open to leaving.

“Today’s employee is antsy,” says Jobvite CEO Dan Finnigan. “The post-WWII phenomenon of people working at large companies for their lifetime was a blip in history. Millennials, for example, are expected to hold 15 to 20 jobs over the course of their careers. And for all age groups, moving up usually means moving on.”

A desire to learn new things, earn more money, and prepare for the next downturn are reasons to seek a new employer, and now that the economy is producing jobs again, college-educated, highly skilled workers are in hot demand.

“From here on out, people intuitively know that no company, department or job will offer a career path–you need you need to build your own,” says Finnigan. “To those people a career path means changing employers.”

Instead of surrendering their best workers, Finnigan says companies should consider the needs of their employees. He suggests doing these five things to engage and retain the best talent:

CEOs and HR managers should view their company as if employees are students moving through a system, says Finnigan. The change in mindset can provide long-term benefits.

“Universities know they need to recruit a new class each year because the senior class is graduating,” he says. “Some stay longer but inevitably they all graduate. The most important thing universities provide is education and it’s how they build their reputation. Companies need adopt that same thinking and consider how they’re contributing to their employees’ professional growth.”