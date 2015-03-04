advertisement
At This Fake Hospital, Linen-Schlepping Droids, Robo-Patients, And The Future Of Medicine

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

The hospital is fake. But the creative ideas for how to make health care better are very, very real. In this week’s episode of Innovation Undercover, pay a visit to Kaiser Permanente’s Garfield Innovation Center simulation ward for a glimpse at where patient care is headed.

