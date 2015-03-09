Not That Kind Of Python: How An Indie Rock Star Became A Coder

La Sera frontwoman Katy Goodman is an indie rock star equally at home among musicians as she is, shall we say, among a geekier crowd. For proof, look no further than the fact that she’s gone back to college to get her computer degree, an outgrowth of her long fascination with computers and with the intellectual stimulation of programming.

Goodman has actually dabbled in coding with varying degrees of intensity over the years. The programmer side of her might not have seemed as obvious to her more casual fans, especially with Rolling Stone calling Goodman an “artist to watch” as it did a few years ago; it seemed like the stage–and recording studio–were where she was destined to call home. Nevertheless, long before fronting a group adept at big, insistent riffs and personal lyrics delivered in her dreamy, California-girl vocal style, computers were the thing she wanted to be around, a programmer the thing she wanted to be.

So much so, that Goodman found herself becoming a kind of hobbyist programmer, writing programs of her own in Visual Basic and coding her own websites for fun. She had ambitions, and she even thought about seeing where that interest might take her as she pursued higher education, but life, as it tends to do, got in the way.

Here, Goodman explains what happened next, and how she ended up throwing herself into computer coding in a big way.





For starters, Goodman is back in school, at Santa Monica College. She’s taking classes like Intro to Computer Science and Internet Programming, working toward a computer science degree.

“This is something that will run parallel to the band,” Goodman tells us. “We’re working hard on La Sera stuff, but that still leaves a lot of downtime, and I find programming super-fulfilling. Getting my (associate of science degree) in computer science is a nice way to fill up my empty hours and lets me use my brain in a different way. Also, it could lead to a career in the future.”

During her first go-round at college, at the Rochester Institute of Technology, a bout of self-consciousness took hold. She thought the computer classes might be too hard, or that she wouldn’t be good enough, or some combination of the two. She hung out with programmers instead of becoming one. After dropping out, Goodwin went back to college a year later, enrolling at Rutgers where she earned a bachelor’s in physics and a masters in education of physics. Almost as soon as she’d done that, “my band did kind of well,” she explains on her blog, and she spent the next seven years touring as a full-time musician (her musical experience also includes stints as the bassist with the now defunct Vivian Girls. She formed La Sera in 2010).