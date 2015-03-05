Your Creative Calendar: 71 Things To Do, See, and Hear This March

In any case, beyond the scope of Netflix’s choke-hold over our next-episode-clickin’ fingers, there are plenty of theatrical releases, albums, icicle-playgrounds, and other fun stuff to warm up your spirits in time for the coming spring. Have a look below at Co.Create’s extensive guide for figuring out how to make March count, at least in terms of hours logged absorbing storylines and album arcs.

The Prodigy – The Day Is My Enemy, out on March 24th. These big beat stalwarts have become basically video game music providers in recent years, but perhaps their latest will be radio-ready, whatever that even means anymore.

Sufjan Stevens – Carrie & Lowell, out on March 24th. The poster boy for Pitchfork, who abandoned his state-by-state album project after Illinois, depriving us forever of Kentucky: The Musical, is back with a set of new tunes.

Death Cab for Cutie – Kintsugi, out on March 31st. It’s the band’s first album since losing multi-instrumentalist and in-house producer Chris Walla, but perhaps that absence will take the band in a new (trap-house?) direction.

Laura Marling – Short Movie, out on March 24th. The return of the witty Brittish folk singer. Get transported to a quirky countryside!

The Go! Team – The Scene Between, out on March 24th. The Go! Team have had a rough go of it since releasing their first album in 2004. But perhaps the funky garage band whose singers sound like cheerleaders will fare better with this return after an 8-year absence.

Courtney Barnett – Sometimes I Sit and Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit, out on March 24th. The hype for this Australian singer-songwriter has been building since 2013 and now it’s set to explode with the release of her brilliantly titled debut album.

Tobias Jesso Jr, – Goon, out March 17th. This rising piano balladeer is bound to get a lot of that “new Dylan” talk–and not just because of his jewfro.

Twin Shadow – Eclipse, out on March 17th. There are more eyes on this 80’s throwback star since his profile raised with 2012 album, Confess, so this should be something of a strain test.

Modest Mouse – Strangers To Ourselves, out on March 17th. Hard to believe it’s been eight years since these indie crossover stars topped the charts with their last album. What have you been doing with yourself this whole time?

Madonna – Rebel Heart, out on March 10th. Brace yourself for new Madonna! Every time she seems far past her prime, she proves she cannot be counted out. (Although her last true jam, “Hung up,” turns a decade old this year.)

Purity Ring – Another Eternity, out on March 3rd. These un-mellow electrophiles are following up unexpected collabs with Danny Brown and Ab-Soul with their proper second album. Will this one be influenced by the rappers they’ve hung out with recently? Only one way to find out. (J/k, that is never true about anything.)

Of Montreal – Aureate Gloom, out on March 3rd. Mainly the brainchild of the singularly weird Kevin Barnes, Of Montreal puts out albums every year or two of unpredictable quality. Perhaps this one will find Barnes returning to that Hissing Fauna-era sweet spot.

Cannibal Ox – Blade Of The Ronin, out on March 3rd. After setting the template for gritty New York underground hip-hop with their debut in 2001, CanOx disintegrated. Now, perhaps buoyed by the startling success of former labelmate and beatmaker El-P (of Run the Jewels), the two are back. If it’s not entirely disappointing, it’ll be a huge success.

Battle Creek, premieres March 1st on CBS. Whether or not you’re into cop shows, there’s a chance you’ll be into the creator of this one, Vince Gilligan, who worked on getting the show together five years before Breaking Bad, with the guy who played Dennis on 30 Rock.

The Last Man On Earth, premieres March 1st on Fox. If you thought Will Forte was too edgy for prime time after seeing him on SNL or in MacGruber, you were probably right, but here he is anyway, in a sitcom about the end of the world.

Secrets and Lies, premieres March 1st on ABC. Ryan Phillipe and Juliette Lewis star in this limited series event, much like The Slap. Will there be any slapping in this show? Possibly!

Broadchurch, premieres March 4th on BBC America. It’s the second season of the British investigative import too good to be adapted on American shores.

American Crime, premieres March 5th, on ABC. 12 Years a Slave scribe John Ridley created what looks like a fascinating approach to a crime show, in that it deals hard with race and all aspects of the system.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, premieres March 6th on Netflix. Don’t think you can hog all the cult storylines to yourself, the movie Faults, because this Netflix series created by Tina Fey finds Ellie Kemper emerging from cult life to take on New York City.

Night of Too Many Stars, airs March 8th on Comedy Central. Ugh, have you ever had one of those nights? You know, the kind with far too many stars? Maybe now’s the time, with this annual charity special!

Powers, premieres March 10th on PSN. It’s the Play Station Neteork’s first series, and yes that is a thing. The show is an adaptation of one of the freshest and most interesting ideas in superhero comics of the 00’s, with a totally TV-ready concept, and Eddie Izzard as a villain to boot.

The Royals, premieres March 15th on E! Will the E! network’s first scripted series also be its last? There are at least two ways to find out!

iZombie, premieres March 17th on The CW. More like “iWatch iZombie” if you’re into shows about medical students who become the walking dead.

Community, premieres March 17th on Yahoo! Dan Harmon’s meta sitcom always strived to make it to “six seasons and a movie,” and now that long-sought after sixth season has arrived, in its new home online.

Bloodline, premieres March 20th on Netflix. Before you even have time to digest that last new Netflix series, BAM, a new one! This one centers on a family who may have dirty secrets in its past. Unlike your family, who has always done everything by the book.

Late Late Show James Corden, premieres March 23rd on CBS. The legendary streak of white men hosting late night talk shows continues when British song and dance man, James Corden, takes over for Craig Ferguson. Progress happens incrementally!

Big Time in Hollywood, FL, premieres March 25th on Comedy Central. If you have not yet seen the webseries Next Time On Lonny, then you need to see it right now, but if you already have then you’ll be psyched that Ben Stiller has helped the creators bring this half-hour series about wannabe filmmakers onto your TV screen or iPad or what-have-you.