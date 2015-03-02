OfficeThrowdown: Stack Exchange Versus Refinery29!

Offices. Throwing. DOWN. That’s right, #MarchMadness starts now with our own tournament: #OfficeThrowdown. We are taking you inside Stack Exchange’s office complete with an in-house chef, video game rooms, and napping areas. Then go inside Refinery29’s office where you can come up with an idea in the morning and create a photoshoot by the afternoon, play ping pong, and even bring in your dog. Should Stack Exchange or Refinery29 go on to the next round?
Cast your vote HERE before Friday, March 6, at 5 PM ET. Then check back next week to vote on the #FinalFour best offices in the city.