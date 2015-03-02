Apple Showcases IPhone Photography From Around The World In New Campaign For IPhone 6

John Lehmann, a Vancouver-based photojournalist for Canada’s The Globe and Mail who was named Canadian photojournalist of the year in 2012 and 2013, is used to seeing his work shared on a wider scale. Still, he was excited when Apple reached out to him for permission to include a photo he had snapped of a wild horse with his iPhone 6 Plus in the new “Shot on iPhone 6” campaign.





“As an artist, any time your work is recognized by another organization or institution, it’s a real honor,” Lehmann says. “And to be recognized by a global and innovative company such as Apple, yeah, it’s a real thrill.”

Apple found Lehmann’s photo on Instagram. The brand has been scouring the Internet in recent months, poring through tens of thousands of photos, to find a few dozen non-commissioned images to feature in its “Shot on iPhone 6”-themed campaign, which launched just this week.

The 57 photos—taken by people from all over the world, ranging from amateur to professional photographers—are now being showcased in a Apple world photo gallery and featured in a global outdoor and print campaign that will see the work displayed on Apple’s billboard space at bus stops and train and subway stations in New York City, San Francisco, Tokyo, London, Sydney, Beijing, and other cities. The images will also be used in print ads.

Giving over the brand’s traditional ad space to found, user-generated content is a means of showing people that they, too, can take incredible photos with the iPhone 6–and the iPhone 6 Plus–no matter what their experience level.

Lehmann took his gorgeous photo, which he subsequently cropped, adjusted and made black and white through Instagram, while on a rugged road leading to British Columbia’s Nemiah Valley.

“Just outside the First Nation village of Yunesit’in, the road was blocked by a herd of horses,” Lehmann remembers. “I slowed to crawl, placed the car in park and rolled down the window. I was now looking eye-to-eye with a horse studying my every move.”