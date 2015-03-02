The Woes Of Having Modernist Parents, Animated

The joys of modernism aren’t for everyone. Children, especially, might not appreciate the artistry of unusually shaped furniture and all-white, sparsely decorated homes.

In the Oscar-nominated short film Me and My Moulton (named for an English bicycle), the seven-year-old main character struggles with her parents’ uber-modernist sensibilities. Set in Norway in the 1960s, the film describes the young girl’s absolute embarrassment over her architect parents’ non-conformity. After all, in a town of 10,000 men, only her father has a mustache.

“Our dining room chairs have only three legs!” she bemoans, as she and her siblings fall over trying to reach for dropped silverware at dinner.

“Wow, you look like an installation at the contemporary art museum!” their father exclaims, snapping a photo of his three daughters in graphic dresses. “But is that really what we want?” she wonders.

No matter how hip your parents may be, growing up in a household that’s different from your friends’ can be hard. At least once she grows up, she’ll probably inherit some great chairs.

