Adorable Toothpaste Packaging Magically Morphs In Water

Getting kids to brush their teeth is an exercise in clever persuasion, aided by candy-flavored toothpaste and cartoon-covered brushes. Germany-based design student Miriam Konig turns brushing your teeth into a graphic adventure. She created a set of conceptual toothpaste tubes that are decorated with soluble ink, so when immersed in water, the images on them change.

The cutesy illustrations of characters eating donuts or cupcakes peel away, revealing a new image of the same character brushing her teeth. The message: enjoy your sweets, but be sure to brush after. Granted, the soluble packaging seems to be a little bit glob-y when it washes off, and surely a few kids would decide to smear the goop all over the walls. But the illustrations are colorful and fun. If these were available, maybe you could instill good dental hygiene habits without resorting to putting more Disney paraphernalia in your house.

[via The Dieline]