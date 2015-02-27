Vomiting, Fighting, Masturbating: Here Are All The Ways “Fifty Shades of Grey” Drove Moviegoers Insane

There were warnings, of course. The London Fire Brigade, for instance, expressed concern over a potential rise in people getting stuck in handcuffs after seeing Fifty Shades of Grey and recreating their favorite scenes at home. What nobody seems to have anticipated, however, is the effect that this film would have on viewers right there in the theater. It is fair to say without any hyperbole whatsoever that something about the experience of seeing Fifty Shades of Grey in public utterly annihilates the line that separates man from beast. This movie is driving people insane.





Ever since it opened in theaters the day before Valentine’s Day, a release strategy that calls into question Hollywood executive opinions about romantic love, Fifty Shades has wreaked havoc on multiplexes across the globe. Apparently, instead of a traditional rating system, this film should contain an VMR rating for “may cause vomiting, masturbation, and riots,” because it has produced all three results. Is it the culmination of all that hype? The raw sexuality of leads Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson? Or do people just get super horny and weird sometimes and handle it in their own way? Probably some combination of all the above. No matter what the explanation may be, though, there is no denying that Fifty Shades is driving people to the brink of madness and making all movie theaters Not Safe For Life.

It’s no wonder that this is most people’s reaction when spotted in a cinema leaving that particular theater.

Have a look through some examples in the slides above, and let us know if you’ve experienced or witnessed Fifty Shades-Triggered Movie Theater Weirdness (50STMTW) yourself, in the comments below.