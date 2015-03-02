Help Us Name The World’s Most Overrated Design

Here at Co.Design, we love to highlight great ideas . But we also want to cut through the hype. Just because a design is a household name doesn’t mean it’s worthy of universal adoration. In that vein, we’re celebrating March Madness the only way we know how: by pitting what we consider the world’s most senselessly overvalued designs against each other in one big bracket of awfulness. At the end of the month, we’ll crown the winner the World’s Most Overrated Design.

Over the coming weeks, we’ll ask designers and critics to parse their least-favorite designs that just won’t go away. Come back and vote every other day to see whose bad design will make it to the final round. We’ll divide our bracket into the following categories: product design, graphic design, digital design, and architecture and urbanism.

But we can’t do it alone. What do you think should be on the list? Does the worldwide success of Frank Gehry’s Bilbao fill your heart with rage? Do you wish parallax scrolling would just die already? We’ll be taking reader suggestions via the form below until Thursday, March 5. Then next week, we’ll announce finalists in each category.