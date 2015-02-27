Today in Tabs: The Life Alpaca With Steve Zissou

It’s graduation day here at Tabs! I’m your soon-to-be former Tabs Intern, Vicky . Rusty is still huddling in his ice cave, whimpering.

At my university graduation, the commencement speaker was a Canadian figure skater named Toller Cranston. The speech was full of notable quotables – the best one came when he implored all of us arts and business graduates to ditch academia, take a sharp left and consider, perhaps, numerology and astrology. I have few memories of school but I will always remember the sight of twenty professors shifting uncomfortably in unison.

I’m not a Cool Teen so Vine is out, and Facebook is for checking that people I dislike are less successful than me. I get all my news on Twitter now, which is how I learned that Toller Cranston died earlier this year.

A death on Twitter slides pieces of the world’s chaos and heartbreak into a stream right along with the world’s caprice, whimsy, righteousness, and civility. Personal grief on Twitter is amplified and circulated. Right now, many of our favorites are throwing a multimedia wake for Leonard Nimoy who lived the weird, the cerebral and the creative all through his life. Yet to grieve on Twitter is to try to parse loss and sadness amid Buzzfeed quizzes, social commentary, pictures of animals being such animals, and screenshots of phones with very low battery life.

Recently, all the death made me want to quit Twitter. It was too sad and too sudden, especially for mid-February. But yesterday, glory halleluja, yesterday!

Men yesterday joined the other half of the population in experiencing an existential crisis over the colour of a dress. Wes Anderson released his live-action film of two young llamas that fall in love and make a pact to run away. CNN meanwhile did its part to advocate for the return of Brian Williams:



Wonder if the llama knows where the plane is? Wonder if the llama knows where the plane is?

Haters of mirth everywhere rejoiced. The Atlantic’s Megan Garber patiently told them all not to be such downers: