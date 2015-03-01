Pack A Virtual Bag And This Virgin Atlantic App Will Choose Your Holiday For You

Sometimes, deciding where to go on vacation can be a bit of a drama. Poring over websites, making guesses about far-flung cities, agreeing with travel companions on a destination to suit everyone. It can be fraught and often we end up plumping for “safe” options.

Now Virgin Atlantic has created a fun web and mobile app that will pick the ideal destination, doing a lot of the research and thinking for you, by analyzing your tastes.

First, users are presented with hundreds of items to select and “pack” into a suitcase for their dream holiday. The app, created by agency Adam&EveDDB, then makes inferences from the information, chooses a destination and builds a personalized film based on the choices.





Each film creates a personal itinerary, which includes a specific restaurant with even the perfect dish to order and things to do in the city including daytime and nightlife ideas. The film also incorporates real time data in the form of the weather at the user’s location and live tweets and images from the venues and places that it has recommended.

The film’s voiceover ends with the line: “Life doesn’t come to you, so go to it … Let it fly,” which builds on the TV spot and wider “Let It Fly” ad campaign Virgin Atlantic launched in January.

The final frame allows users to share their personal bag on social media, see more information on the places that were recommended as well as a guide to the city itself. There is also a chance to win flights to the destination.

One thing the app is apparently not able to do, alas, is resolve disputes between partners whose dream destinations might turn out to be very different–people will still have to navigate that minefield unaided.