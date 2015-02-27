See Taylor Swift Remixed With Famous Works Of Art

Following the success of his “Mag+Art” project–a series of magazine covers seamlessly blended with classic works of art–Philippines-based artist Eisen Bernardo received a request to tackle album covers next. The challenge was accepted in the form of “Album+Art Tribute to Taylor Swift.”
“I’m a Taylor Swift fan and I took the chance to make a series of digital collages featuring her studio album cover arts,” Bernardo says on his artist’s page. “For all the ‘lonely Starbucks lovers’ like me!”
Well put, Bernardo.