Why Do Working Dads Have Such A Vastly Different View Of Work-Life Balance?

One refreshingly simple chart reveals a lot about how working moms and dads view their roles.

In the 2015 Economic Report of the President released last month, this piece of data in the 414-page tome of the nation’s economic progress is earning the most double-takes.

According to Vox, White House economist Betsey Stevenson told reporters that women laugh at this chart when they see it:





At some shining point in the early ’90s, we were all on the same page.

Kevin Drum at Mother Jones has a few theories:

More moms started working between 1977 and 2008, creating more conflict at home; Men are more reluctant to add housework to paid work than women are to add paid work to housework; Conflict is code for guilt, from a nagging wife or demanding boss; Men just complain more.

He’s betting on the first and third reasons.

The fourth is a tempting side to take, with working fathers experiencing a “daddy bonus.” But that’s because men aren’t encouraged to take paternity leave, Vivian Giang reported last week. They don’t take off to spend time at home when their children are born, and their working hours tend to go up to support their newly grown families. The ’50s-era stereotype of absentee fathers and stressed-out stay-at-home mothers is over.