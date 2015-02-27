Amid Security Concerns, Google Aims To Beat Apple To Your Work Phone

If you have a job and an Android phone, Google wants to make sure you’ll use your smartphone at work. This week, Mountain View announced a new Android for Work program with an ambitious goal: convincing corporate IT teams that Android phones are great for crunching work documents or viewing proprietary information.

Achieving that goal will mean overcoming concerns about apps in the Android Play Store, which boasts fewer controls over apps compared with Apple’s App Store, thus making it easier for apps to contain dangerous malware and spyware. Widespread reports of malware in Google Play have scared IT staff away from enterprise adoption, and the much larger market of non-sanctioned app stores in foreign markets like China (which may have non-existent malware controls) have been a continuing PR headache for the platform. About 96 percent of the malware employed by hackers targets Android, says U.S. security firm FireEye, which examined over 7 million mobile apps on Android and Apple iOS between January and October 2014.

Android for Work creates separate sandboxed accounts for work activity, built around a native “Android for Work” app (consisting of secure mail, calendar, contacts, browsing, and documents) that can be controlled by IT teams, along with a separate Google Play for Work app store, and a built-in productivity suite. IT managers can control how data is managed within the workspace, for instance, by disallowing copy and paste from apps in the secured workspace into a user’s personal apps. (The technology for “containerization” came in part from a startup Google acquired called Divide.) As part of the launch, Google is placing front and center the idea that companies can sharply tailor the smartphone work experiences of their employees.

Google’s appeal to offices that have a “bring your own device” policy, or BYOD, is, in part, an attempt to prevent Apple, Microsoft, and others from cornering an extremely lucrative market. As more and more companies migrate away from BlackBerry (which is partnering with Android for Work in an apparent attempt to ally with Samsung against Apple), they’re going to look for an equally secure environment to work in. Google wants to make sure it’s Android, and not iOS.

Market share of mobile platforms in the workplace in Q4. Source: Mobility Index Report by Good Technology

In 2014, 81% of smartphones shipped globally relied on Android, according to Strategy Analytics. But while Android is making inroads into businesses globally, it faces stiff competition from Apple. According to Good Technology, a mobile security provider, Apple commands 73% of activations in the workplace and Android only has 25% market share. While Android was installed on 45% of all devices in the high-tech industry, in regulated industries, it said, iOS significantly outpaced Android: For example, iOS made up 95% of devices in the legal industry, 82% in the public sector, and 81% in financial services. “While no specific reason is reported,” says Good Technology’s report, “perhaps the perception of security issues across the fragmented Android landscape is slowing Android adoption in these industries.”

According to surveys last year by Forrester Research, approximately half of information workers worldwide use Android for their primary smartphones, and only 31% use iPhones. When Forrester polled information workers in 2012, only 37% claimed Android affiliation.