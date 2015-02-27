In The Talent Recruitment Wars, One Agency Pulls Out A Big Gun–An Adorable Doggie

There is a lot to recommend about the life of a freelancer. But should you really give up the flexibility for the chance to be part of a team? German ad agency Labamba thinks so–and they’ve hit on a very persuasive motivator: a devastatingly adorable dog.

We won’t completely wreck it for you (watch it now!) but it’s a tongue-in-cheek love story that ends with one devastated dog. The extended close-up of the jilted dog’s face is funny and heartbreaking at the same time.

It might even make you decide to trade in a self-directed life for a daily commute.