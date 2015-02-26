Can Advertising Make Americans Crave “FNV”? (That’s “Fruit And Veg”)

And now, the Partnership for a Healthier America and Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign are trying a similar rebranding. They’ve hired agency Victors & Spoils to make fruits and vegetables–now snazzily rebranded “FNV”–as desirous as everything else capitalism has to offer. The initiative launched yesterday with “FNV, Prepare To Be Marketed To,” an enthusiasm-packed teaser starring Jessica Alba, Giants Wide Receiver Victor Cruz, and Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton.

The trailer isn’t about why you should eat your fruits and veggies. Instead, it’s a meta-take on marketing: how the FNV campaign will be just as persuasive as commercials for burgers and booze. Don’t buy this? “News Flash America,” the spot proclaims. “Advertising Works.” Which is true, but only when the ads are good. This random assortment of celebrities, combined with a somewhat overeager message about messaging (and weirdly bad production values) doesn’t exactly feel like it belongs in the big leagues. But who knows. The spot is just a heads up about the broader initiative, which includes a TeamFNV website and wide-reaching social media attention. America desperately needs to change its eating habits and lord knows we’re susceptible to what the media feeds us. Let’s hope the FNV initiative can make that meal taste as good as McDonald’s.