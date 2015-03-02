3 Easy Ways To Motivate Your People To Step Up Their Game

Years ago, I followed Tiger Woods for several holes at the Buick Invitational Tournament in San Diego, and I marveled at his concentration and skills. I asked myself: “Does Tiger Woods need a coach to be a great golfer?” The answer: Probably not, but he has become a better golfer by working with one.

In Tiger’s case, coaching helped him succeed beyond his then current level of play and elevated his game. His coaching wasn’t intended to fix a problem, and likewise a qualified coach can turn excellent employees into true powerhouses.

Coaching is one of the most important leadership duties and responsibilities. When leaders take the time to coach, people become more confident and motivated, which leads to higher performance and productivity.

One University of Pennsylvania study found that spending 10% of revenue on capital improvements boosts productivity by 3.9%. A similar investment in developing human capital increases productivity by 8.5%, more than double the gain. So, if leaders spend time coaching people, there are obvious benefits to the organization.

To make this investment worthwhile, you need to first master these three skills:

Effective questioning opens the door to understanding what‘s on people‘s minds. When you‘re coaching somebody, ask open-ended questions that cannot be answered with a yes or no. You want the person you’re coaching to think about the answer.

Coaches ask the right questions to move people to what I call the “Ah-Ha” moment. This occurs when people being coached figure something out and realize they have found the answer. The leader didn’t give them the answers, but asked leading questions to help them find it. This is what makes coaching so powerful.