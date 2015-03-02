The NHL Is Getting Player-Tracking Technology–Finally

A couple weeks ago, the NHL held an Innovation Event in Northern California to announce that the league’s website would now feature dozens of “enhanced” metrics that had previously been available to the public only on independently operated sites. Enhanced! These metrics were to be the most advanced ever available in hockey–meaning that they’re still way behind the kinds of stats available in other professional sports.

Hockey has been slow to adapt to the post-Moneyball sports landscape. Over the past year, a number of teams have placed greater emphasis on data analytics–the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, both of which have struggled in recent years, each hired stat-savvy bloggers to work in their analytics departments–but the NHL has yet to develop the statistical capabilities long ago perfected by other leagues. In the NBA, for instance, every arena has a system called SportVU that uses sophisticated cameras to track the movement of every player on the court as well as the ball, allowing for a wide range of metrics like touches per game or rim protection. Major League Baseball, meanwhile, can pinpoint the exact location of every pitch, and has been rolling out a system called FIELDf/x that can track the ball once it’s put into play, as well as the movement of the players on the field. These sports have what the hockey lacks–that is, a means of tracking players. And the slow development of that technology in hockey has been holding the league back.

Player-tracking technology allows for “better insight and a more rigorous, objective understanding of what is happening,” whether on the field or the court or the ice, says Alex Rucker, the senior analytics consultant for the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, who works heavily with SportVU data. It’s also an extremely efficient data-gathering mechanism: There are countless things that happen during a game that previously could only have been logged manually–an expensive, time-consuming, and not very accurate process. Lacking that kind of data, player evaluations by coaches, scouts, media, and fans are often based purely on observation.

A player-tracking system would clearly revolutionize the way analytics are done in the NHL, but the league has yet to implement one. So what’s responsible for the delay?

For one thing, the cameras used for basketball wouldn’t cut it in hockey. Existing player-tracking technology “doesn’t work for a contact sport, and it certainly doesn’t work for a sport that’s so fast and has so much contact,” said John Collins, the NHL’s chief operating office, on a recent conference call. Hockey players often become tangled during the course of play (imagine three or four players fighting for the puck along the boards), meaning that any camera-derived data would need to be supplemented with manual data gathering–exactly what such an innovation is designed to eliminate. Worse still, camera systems aren’t able to track the location of the puck, which is necessary in determining who has possession.

Change is coming, however–very quickly, as a matter of fact. The league tested a player-tracking system at its annual All-Star Weekend in January that didn’t rely on the kind of cameras used in the NBA. Instead, players wore RFID chips inside their jerseys, with another chip embedded into all the pucks used during the course of the game. Those chips interacted with 10 infrared cameras placed throughout the arena, allowing all the necessary elements to be tracked at a rate of 30 frames per second.

“If we sat down five years ago and talked about RFID, and which sport would be easier to do, I would have said hockey, without any hesitation,” says Rucker. That’s because, at least in theory, they could place RFID chips everywhere–on sticks, in pucks, and on the players themselves. “In hockey, they wear so much gear, you wouldn’t notice,” says Rucker. “They’re small–put a couple on the shoulder pads, and all of a sudden you have this wealth of data that frankly could be better than basketball data.”